AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 4.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,465. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

