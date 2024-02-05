AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 9,247,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,420,867. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

