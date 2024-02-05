AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

