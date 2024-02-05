Audius Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $213.50 million and $3.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

