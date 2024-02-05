Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $156.11

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.11 and last traded at $156.54, with a volume of 65026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.70.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

