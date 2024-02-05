Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Avivagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.