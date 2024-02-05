Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avivagen Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.
Avivagen Company Profile
Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avivagen
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.