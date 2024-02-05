Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. CWM LLC raised its position in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

