Avory & Company LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 7.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,380. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

