Avory & Company LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. 991,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

