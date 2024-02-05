Avory & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avory & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $392,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 991,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.