Avory & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $12.07 on Monday, reaching $462.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,768,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,853,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

