Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

