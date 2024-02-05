Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Raised by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.49. 91,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,130. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

