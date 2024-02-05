B. Riley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $133.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $166.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $65.21. 2,101,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.