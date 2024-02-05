B. Riley Initiates Coverage on enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

enCore Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $786.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in enCore Energy stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. HTLF Bank owned about 0.15% of enCore Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.