Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
