Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 571,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 952,884 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.