Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,995 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

