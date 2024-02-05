Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.40 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $224.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

