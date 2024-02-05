Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,006 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

