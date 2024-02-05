Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 310 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.