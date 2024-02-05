Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,857 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 982,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

