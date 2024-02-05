Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in NIO by 26.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

