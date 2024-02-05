Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,982 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,749 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

