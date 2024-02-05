Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,648.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,576.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,849.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

