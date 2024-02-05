Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,660 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up approximately 1.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:IR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.62. 318,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

