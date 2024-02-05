Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.32. 5,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $171.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.



FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

