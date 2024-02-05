Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 172.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. 82,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,023. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

