Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.48. 678,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $114.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.