Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,888. The firm has a market cap of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

