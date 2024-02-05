Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
PAVE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. 1,007,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
