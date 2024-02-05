Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.54 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,198. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

