Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $74.47. 1,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

