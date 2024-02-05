Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PICK traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. 156,761 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

