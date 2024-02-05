Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,300 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 649,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,010. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

