Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.91 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 511,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

