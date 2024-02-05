Beldex Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $263.78 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.22 or 0.05401738 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00081221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,061,116 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,001,116 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.