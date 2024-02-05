BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.20

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 53993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.