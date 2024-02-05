Benchmark Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $575.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $475.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.72. The stock had a trading volume of 232,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,169. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.70. Saia has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $545.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

