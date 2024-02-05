Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 18.4% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,437 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

