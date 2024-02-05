Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. 340,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,824. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

