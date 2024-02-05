Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 12,324 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.43. 895,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,525. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

