Better Money Decisions LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Better Money Decisions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $80.03. 4,436,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,178. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

