Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

BYON stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

