Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $243.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

