biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.55 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTMD. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of biote stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $286.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.60.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in biote by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in biote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

