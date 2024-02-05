Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 167341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

