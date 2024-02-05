BitShares (BTS) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $141,853.78 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

