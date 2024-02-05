BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 419.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

BMEZ stock opened at 15.53 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.70.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506,906 shares in the company, valued at 286,857,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,485,736 shares of company stock worth $50,245,462 in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

