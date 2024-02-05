BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Martin Small Sells 7,036 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $788.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.