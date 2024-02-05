BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Martin Small Sells 7,036 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE:BLK opened at $788.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
